Public Testimony will be heard on HB 386--Gaming; Electronic Pull-Tabs
Public Testimony will be heard on HB 386--Gaming; Electronic Pull-Tabs
The House Labor & Commerce Committee invites public testimony on HB 386.
For more information or assistance participating contact the Homer Legislative Information Office at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
03:15 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov