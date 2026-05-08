Public Testimony will be heard on HB 302--Travel Insurance & on HB 217--Autonomous Vehicles; Comm. Driver Lic.
Public Testimony will be heard on HB 302--Travel Insurance & on HB 217--Autonomous Vehicles; Comm. Driver Lic.
The Senate Transportation Committee invites public testimony on HB 302 and on HB 217.
For more information or assistance participating contact the Homer Legislative Information Office at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
01:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 12 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov