Public Testimony will be heard on HB 258--Statewide Spay & Neuter Program & on HB 260--Construction Project Wages & Liability
Public Testimony will be heard on HB 258--Statewide Spay & Neuter Program & on HB 260--Construction Project Wages & Liability
The House Finance Committee invites public testimony on HB 258 and on HB 260.
For more information or assistance participating contact the Homer Legislative Information Office at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
09:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov