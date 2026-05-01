Public Testimony will be heard on HB 25--Disposable Food Service Ware, HB 278--Economic DEV: AK-Ireland Trade Comm, HB 176--University of Alaska Fees, HB 214--Motor Vehicles; Proof of Insurance
Public Testimony will be heard on HB 25--Disposable Food Service Ware, HB 278--Economic DEV: AK-Ireland Trade Comm, HB 176--University of Alaska Fees, HB 214--Motor Vehicles; Proof of Insurance
The Senate State Affairs Committee invites public testimony on HB 25, HB 278, HB 176, and on HB 214.
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov