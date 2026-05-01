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Public Testimony will be heard on HB 214--Motor Vehicles; proof of Insurance, HB 221--Arts and Culture Day, SB 204--SUB. Teaching; School Board Eligibility & on SB 286--Dalton Highway Toll

Public Testimony will be heard on HB 214--Motor Vehicles; proof of Insurance, HB 221--Arts and Culture Day, SB 204--SUB. Teaching; School Board Eligibility & on SB 286--Dalton Highway Toll

The Senate State Affairs Committee invites public testimony on HB 214, HB 221, SB 204 and on SB 286.

For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center at (907)235-7878.

Homer Legislative Information Office
03:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026

Event Supported By

Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov