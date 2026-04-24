Public Testimony will be heard on HB 13--Municipal Property Tax Exemptions, on SB 169--Welcoming Alaska Office 7 on SB 243--Definition of Prohibited Weapon
Public Testimony will be heard on HB 13--Municipal Property Tax Exemptions, on SB 169--Welcoming Alaska Office 7 on SB 243--Definition of Prohibited Weapon
The Senate State Affairs Committee invites public testimony on SB HB 13, SB 169, and on SB 243.
For more information or assistance participating contact the Homer Legislative Information Office in advance at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov