Public Testimony will be heard in in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Board of Game, Big Game Commercial Services Board and State Assessment Revies Board
Public Testimony will be heard in in Consideration of Governor's Appointees: Board of Game, Big Game Commercial Services Board and State Assessment Revies Board
The House Resources Committee invites public testimony in Consideration of Governor's Appointees:
--Board of Game: Stanley Hoffman, Jr., Jacob Fletcher, and David Lorring
--Big Game Commercial Services Board: Ruby martinez
--State Assessment Review Board: Jana Weltzin
For more information or assistance participating, contact the Homer Legislative Information Center in advance at (907)235-7878.
Homer Legislative Information Office
08:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Legislative Information Office
9072357878
lio.homer@AKLEG.GOV
Homer Legislative Information Office
270 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-7878
lio.homer@akleg.gov