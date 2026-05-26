Public Comment Invited on Homer Harbor Expansion Draft Feasibility Report through June 22

The public is invited to comment on the Draft Feasibility Report for the Homer Harbor Expansion Study. Released on May 21 by the US Army Corps of Engineers, the report presents Alternative 2 as the Tentatively Selected Plan and details the economic, environmental and engineering analyses that informed its selection.

We encourage community members, harbor users, and all interested parties to provide feedback on the plan. Visit HomerHarborExpansion.com for information on how to access the report and to submit comments directly to the USACE. The public comment period ends on June 22nd. Your insights and local knowledge are important and welcome.