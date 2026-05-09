Providence Mobile Mammogram Bus

Are you due for your annual screening mammogram? The Providence Mobile Mammogram truck is coming to Homer in September! Appointments available at the Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic on Tuesday and Wednesday September 1st and 2nd.

To plan your appointment:

- Identify your provider/where you’d like your results sent.

- Call Providence at 907-212-3151 to schedule (and ask about financial assistance.)

- Come to KBFPC 10 minutes before your scheduled time, and enjoy taking care of your health at a time convenient for you!

This service is provided regardless of ability to pay. Enrollment support will also be available for the AK Breast + Cervical Screening Assistance Program. Call KBFPC at 907-235-3436 with any questions. KBFPC’s participation in this event is made possible by ongoing funding from the Alaska Run For Women.