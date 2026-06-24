Playwriting Class with Laura Maria Censabella

Do you write for the stage, or have you always been curious about trying?

Join award-winning playwright and July Storyknife resident Laura Maria Censabella for a playwriting session designed for writers of all experience levels. You'll be guided through writing a scene that can become part of a current play—or the play you've always wanted to write. Or simply come because you're curious to explore a new form in a welcoming, no-pressure environment.

Please bring several sheets of paper or a notebook, a pen, and an open heart.

Bio

Laura Maria Censabella writes to build bridges between disparate people, cultures, ideas, and even species. The overarching question at the heart of her work is: What do we owe ourselves, and what do we owe each other to live in community? Her work includes Carla Cooks The War, winner of the Saroyan/Paul Human Rights Playwriting Prize; Paradise, produced by Viola Davis and Julius Tennon in a sold-out production in Los Angeles; and Beyond Words, about the extraordinary relationship between a human being and a bird, a Boston Globe Critic’s Pick. She is a three-time recipient of Playwriting/Screenwriting Fellowships from the New York Foundation for the Arts and has won two Daytime Emmy Awards. Laura also teaches at the College of Performing Arts at The New School, where she received the Distinguished University-Wide Teaching Award.

Register at: https://storyknife.org/playwriting-class/

