Plantapalooza! Thursday, May 28, 5:30 - 7 pm
Plantapalooza! Thursday, May 28, 5:30 - 7 pm
Plantapalooza is this Thursday, May 28, at 5:30 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. Join the gardening and agriculture team for an evening of planting in the KBC High Tunnel! Learn different transplanting techniques for crops like tomatoes and cucumbers, direct seeding of beans, carrots, and short-season crops, and efficient tools for prepping beds and weeding. Come get your hands dirty and your questions answered! The KBC high tunnel is located behind Bayview Hall, with parking accessible from Kachemak Way, below the City Hall parking lot. This event is free. Call (907) 235-1674 for more information
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through May 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Campus
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
Artist Group Info
jmburnham@alaska.edu
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu