Plantapalooza! Thursday, May 28, 5:30 - 7 pm

Plantapalooza is this Thursday, May 28, at 5:30 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. Join the gardening and agriculture team for an evening of planting in the KBC High Tunnel! Learn different transplanting techniques for crops like tomatoes and cucumbers, direct seeding of beans, carrots, and short-season crops, and efficient tools for prepping beds and weeding. Come get your hands dirty and your questions answered! The KBC high tunnel is located behind Bayview Hall, with parking accessible from Kachemak Way, below the City Hall parking lot. This event is free. Call (907) 235-1674 for more information