Plankton: The Science and Art of the Gems of the Sea Workshop, Saturday, November 21 at Kachemak Bay Campus

Plankton: The Science and Art of the Gems of the Sea Workshop takes place at Kachemak Bay Campus on Saturday, November 21.

Start with the science with biologist Kim Schuster, from 10 am to 12 pm where you will investigate the fascinating world of microscopic plankton found right here in Kachemak Bay. Learn about plankton diversity, mobility, adaptations, seasonal migration, food webs, and habitats. See live plankton with your own eyes!

Then join artist and naturalist Kim McNett, from 1 - 4 pm and learn about the beauty of plankton, how to draw their many shapes, and how to create colorful, radial Mandalas in honor of the plankton. Come celebrate your gratitude for life in the sea.

Only $50 for the day. To register, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-1674.