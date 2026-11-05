Plankton: Gems of the Sea Presentation with Kim McNett, Thursday, November 19

On Thursday, November 19, at 6 pm, join Naturalist-artist Kim McNett to learn about her recent voyage aboard the R/V Tiglax's fall cruise for Long-Term Ecological Research in the Gulf of Alaska. Kim will share her experience in interfacing science and art in coastal Alaskan communities through her collaborative project "Song of the Plankton."

Then, on Saturday, November 21, McNett and scientist Kim Schuster offer a science and art workshop investigating the plankton in Kachemak Bay. For more information, visit kpc.alaska.edu or call (907) 235-1674.