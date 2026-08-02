Pint Night with Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers - Moose Samples Needed
Pint Night with Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers - Moose Samples Needed
The Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters is partnering with the Alaska Department of Fish & Game to highlight an interesting new research project on the Kenai Peninsula. ADF&G wildlife biologist Marjorie Cox is leading a study investigating reproductive health in Kenai bull moose and is asking hunters to voluntarily submit biological samples from harvested bulls this fall. It's a fascinating opportunity for hunters to contribute directly to wildlife research and help inform future moose management.
This is a great community conversation and features:
-A 30–40 minute presentation from Marjorie
-Audience Q&A
-Time afterward for folks to mingle, grab another pint, and chat.
Grace Ridge Brewing
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 26 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Alaska Chapter of Backcountry Hunters and Anglers
Grace Ridge Brewing