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Pier One Theatre Presents Sense and Sensibility

Pier One Theatre Presents Sense and Sensibility

Sense And Sensibility
By Kate Hamill
Adapted from the novel by Jane Austen

Directed by Katia Holmes

Kate Hamill's playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters – sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne – after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy late 18th-century England with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth and bold theatricality. Sense and Sensibility examines our reactions, both reasonable and ridiculous, to societal pressures. When reputation is everything, how do you follow your heart?

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY (HAMILL) is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service. www.concordtheatricals.com

Pier One Theatre
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 14 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
info@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Pier One Theatre
3858 Homer Spit Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 226-2287
info@pieronetheatre.org
https://pieronetheatre.org/