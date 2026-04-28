Pier One Theatre Clean Up Day

Do you like cleaning? Organizing? Working in the cold?

COME JOIN US FOR CLEAN UP DAY!

When: Sunday, May 3rd from 11:00am - 3:00pm

Where: 3858 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603

Please wear comfortable, warm work clothes to help us get ready for our 2026 season. Any help is appreciated!

- BYOPT (Bring Your Own Power Tools) and show off your construction, or de-construction skills

- Don't do tools but love to organize? We need you too!

- LOTS AND LOTS OF CLEANING!

- Are you a powerlifter? We got heavy things!