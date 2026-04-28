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Pier One Theatre Clean Up Day

Pier One Theatre Clean Up Day

Do you like cleaning? Organizing? Working in the cold?
COME JOIN US FOR CLEAN UP DAY!

When: Sunday, May 3rd from 11:00am - 3:00pm
Where: 3858 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK 99603

Please wear comfortable, warm work clothes to help us get ready for our 2026 season. Any help is appreciated!

- BYOPT (Bring Your Own Power Tools) and show off your construction, or de-construction skills
- Don't do tools but love to organize? We need you too!
- LOTS AND LOTS OF CLEANING!
- Are you a powerlifter? We got heavy things!

Pier One Theatre
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 3 May 2026

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
jennifer@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Pier One Theatre
3858 Homer Spit Rd
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 226-2287
https://pieronetheatre.org/