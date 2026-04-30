Pickleball (age 12+)

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a ball over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications. Pickleball was invented in the mid 1960s as a children's backyard game. ***ALL SKILL LEVELS ARE WELCOME!***

Classes are available for adults and teens (12+) on Tues/Thurs/Fri from 9:30-11:30am, Tuesdays from 7-9pm, Thursdays from 7-9pm (starts 5/7), Saturdays from 5-8pm, & Sundays from 10am-1pm. *These are the days/times available from May-Aug '26!

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***