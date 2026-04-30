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Pickleball (age 12+)

Pickleball (age 12+)

Pickleball is a paddleball sport that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and tennis. Two or four players use solid paddles made of wood or composite materials to hit a ball over a net. The sport shares features of other racquet sports: the dimensions and layout of a badminton court, and a net and rules somewhat similar to tennis, with several modifications. Pickleball was invented in the mid 1960s as a children's backyard game. ***ALL SKILL LEVELS ARE WELCOME!***

Classes are available for adults and teens (12+) on Tues/Thurs/Fri from 9:30-11:30am, Tuesdays from 7-9pm, Thursdays from 7-9pm (starts 5/7), Saturdays from 5-8pm, & Sundays from 10am-1pm. *These are the days/times available from May-Aug '26!

***Please bring a pair of clean indoor shoes for you to change into (in the entryway). Thank you for helping to keep our new floor looking good!***

SPARC
$4/$6
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Sunday: 10:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Tuesday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Thursday: 07:00 PM - 09:00 PM
Saturday: 05:00 PM - 08:00 PM

Event Supported By

SPARC
9072995115
Sparchomer@gmail.com
sparchomer.org
SPARC
600 Sterling Highway
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-299-5115
sparchomer@gmail.com
http://sparcopen.org