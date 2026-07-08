Peony Painting with David Pettibone
Peony Painting with David Pettibone
Peony Painting With David Pettibone- Join David July 12th, from 10am-4pm in the HCOA Studio to learn how to paint delicate and delightful peonies! $120 HCOA Member/ $130 General
Homer Council on the Arts
$120 HCOA Member/ $130 General
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Artist Group Info
David Pettibone
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org