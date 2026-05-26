Peony Field Crew Training, Thursday, June 4, 5:30 - 7 pm
Peony Field Crew Training, Thursday, June 4, 5:30 - 7 pm
Peony Field Crew Training, Thursday, June 4, 5:30 - 7 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. Come learn the what you need to know to work on a peony field crew! This event, hosted by the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op is meant for anyone interested in working on a peony farm this season. Come chat with growers, make connections, and learn the key skills needed to get a job on a farm this summer.
Kachemak Bay Campus
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM, every day through Jun 04, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Campus
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu