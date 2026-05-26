Peony Field Crew Training, Thursday, June 4, 5:30 - 7 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. Come learn the what you need to know to work on a peony field crew! This event, hosted by the Alaska Beauty Peony Co-op is meant for anyone interested in working on a peony farm this season. Come chat with growers, make connections, and learn the key skills needed to get a job on a farm this summer.