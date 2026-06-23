Own Town by Thornton Wilder

Directed by Maggie Quarton

First produced and published in 1938, this Pulitzer Prize–winning drama of life in the small village of Grover’s Corners has become an American classic and is Thornton Wilder’s most renowned and most frequently performed play.

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OUR TOWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

www.concordtheatricals.com