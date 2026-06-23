Our Town by Thornton Wilder
Our Town by Thornton Wilder
Directed by Maggie Quarton
First produced and published in 1938, this Pulitzer Prize–winning drama of life in the small village of Grover’s Corners has become an American classic and is Thornton Wilder’s most renowned and most frequently performed play.
OUR TOWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com
Homer Spit - Pier One Theatre
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pier One Theatre
9072262287
jennifer@pieronetheatre.org
Homer Spit - Pier One Theatre