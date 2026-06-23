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Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Directed by Maggie Quarton

First produced and published in 1938, this Pulitzer Prize–winning drama of life in the small village of Grover’s Corners has become an American classic and is Thornton Wilder’s most renowned and most frequently performed play.

OUR TOWN is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.
www.concordtheatricals.com

Homer Spit - Pier One Theatre
$10-$20
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pier One Theatre
9072262287
jennifer@pieronetheatre.org
Pier One Theatre, Inc.
Homer Spit - Pier One Theatre