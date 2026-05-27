Orientation for New Resource Families

The Alaska Center for Resource Families (ACRF) invites individuals and families across Alaska to a supportive orientation for those interested in becoming resource parents. A resource family is one that provides care to children and teens through foster care, kinship care, or adoption.

Orientation is the first step to becoming a foster or adoptive parent in Alaska.

The orientation will:

Explain the mission and function of the Office of Children’s Services (OCS)

Define the term “resource family”

Outline the steps to become licensed

Review the application process

Clarify available supports

Resource family orientation is held over the phone from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Looking for support with your application? After the orientation we will offer an optional hour-long session to get help with completing the application.

Pre-register now to attend. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.

To participate, call 1-800-944-8766, when asked please enter the participate code 26867#. Please remember to hit the # button after entering the code.

Note: If you call in before the group leader you will hear music, please stay on the line and the group leader will be there shortly. Thank you!