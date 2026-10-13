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Oil Painting with David Pettibone at Kachemak Bay Campus, Five Wednesday Nights Beginning November 11

Oil Painting with David Pettibone at Kachemak Bay Campus, Five Wednesday Nights Beginning November 11

Simplify your process and free up your mark-making in this oil painting class with David Pettibone. Through the use of still life, students will explore techniques like alla prima, scumbling, glazing, and more. The cost is $200 for five Wednesdays, November 11- December 9. Classes meet from 5:30 to 8 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. To register, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-1674.

Kachemak Bay Campus
$200
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 11, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Campus
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
Kenai Peninsula College

Artist Group Info

David Pettibone+
https://davidpettibone.com/home.html
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,
Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
https://kpc.alaska.edu/