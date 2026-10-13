Oil Painting with David Pettibone at Kachemak Bay Campus, Five Wednesday Nights Beginning November 11

Simplify your process and free up your mark-making in this oil painting class with David Pettibone. Through the use of still life, students will explore techniques like alla prima, scumbling, glazing, and more. The cost is $200 for five Wednesdays, November 11- December 9. Classes meet from 5:30 to 8 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. To register, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-1674.