Oil Painting with David Pettibone at Kachemak Bay Campus, Five Wednesday Nights Beginning November 11
Oil Painting with David Pettibone at Kachemak Bay Campus, Five Wednesday Nights Beginning November 11
Simplify your process and free up your mark-making in this oil painting class with David Pettibone. Through the use of still life, students will explore techniques like alla prima, scumbling, glazing, and more. The cost is $200 for five Wednesdays, November 11- December 9. Classes meet from 5:30 to 8 pm at Kachemak Bay Campus. To register, visit kpc.alaska.edu/communitycourses or call (907) 235-1674.
Kachemak Bay Campus
$200
05:30 PM - 08:00 PM, every day through Nov 11, 2026.
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Campus
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu
Artist Group Info
David Pettibone+
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu