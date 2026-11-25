Meet Nikki Ervice writer and professional dancer originally from Homer. She and local author Miranda Weiss will discuss Nikki’s debut novel "Roadshow," an intimate, cross-country journey examining the fragile ties between class, legacy, and the grueling hustle of the stage.

“In Nikki Ervice’s brilliant debut, a kaleidoscopic array of landscapes and characters come vividly alive as Annie road-trips across the United States and Canada, toward her past and her future. Ervice is a bold and sensitive writer, and "Roadshow" is a propulsive, visceral book—I couldn’t put it down.”

—Helen Phillips, author of Hum and The Need

Books available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore or may be checked out from the library.