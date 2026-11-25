Nikki Ervice Author Talk
Nikki Ervice Author Talk
Meet Nikki Ervice writer and professional dancer originally from Homer. She and local author Miranda Weiss will discuss Nikki’s debut novel "Roadshow," an intimate, cross-country journey examining the fragile ties between class, legacy, and the grueling hustle of the stage.
“In Nikki Ervice’s brilliant debut, a kaleidoscopic array of landscapes and characters come vividly alive as Annie road-trips across the United States and Canada, toward her past and her future. Ervice is a bold and sensitive writer, and "Roadshow" is a propulsive, visceral book—I couldn’t put it down.”
—Helen Phillips, author of Hum and The Need
Books available for purchase at the event through the Homer Bookstore or may be checked out from the library.
Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us