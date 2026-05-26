New Plays Aloud is a reading group for actors and playwrights, facilitated by Kate Rich. The group meets monthly on the last day of every month (unless there is a conflict with a holiday or other Pier One programming). Readings include short works, long works, newly published works, and works in progress. New Plays Aloud is free and open to the public. The location for the readings varies. Stay tuned for information on each month’s gathering!

New Plays Aloud at the Red Bird Kitchen

58901 East End Rd, Homer, AK

Sunday, May 31, 2026

6pm - 8:30pm

'Coots in Cahoots' by Christine Kulcheski

Les reveals a decades-old secret that rock’s Viv world. She might not be able to forgive him this time.

'Good Morning, Good Night' by Adam Szymkowicz

An office play about modern dread and anxiety with dance routines and unicycling and bubbles. A play about the monotony of life and friendship and non-romantic love.