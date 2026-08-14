Nettle Workshop with Carla Klinker (2-day)

Learn ways of working with nettle. During this two-day workshop on September 8th and 10th from 5:30-8:30pm at Bunnell, you’ll learn about nettle’s history and dive into the raw material – harvesting, processing, and creating your own cordage to take home and/or join in collaborative net-building. All supplies provided, bring a snack to share. Responsible teens and adults only. Limit to 12. Sliding scale, $80-$120. Scholarships available.

Working with nettles is a seasonal and tactile process that invites community connectivity. The long bast fiber of stinging nettle, Urtica dioica, has been used to make string and cloth for thousands of years across the world. Nettle grows wild and abundant. In folklore, magical nettle garments appear often as powerful symbols of perseverance, devotion, protection, and transformation.