Mud and Mocktails: Ceramic Peony Diffuser Workshop
Mud and Mocktails: Ceramic Peony Diffuser Workshop
Mud and Mocktails: Ceramic Peony Diffusers in the HCOA Studio
Join Xochiyollotl (SO-chi-yo-LOH-tl) this Peony Celebration to create your own ceramic Peony Diffuser while enjoying some Brazilian Limeade! Participants will create one (or two) peony flower using colored clays (orange, pink, or lavender). Once fired, use to diffuse your favorite essential oils in your home or car.
Beginner friendly, all supplies included, open to ages 12 and up.
Saturday, July 18th from 2-4pm in the HCOA Studio
Homer Council on the Arts
$35 HCOA Members/ $40 General
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org