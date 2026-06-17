Mud and Mocktails: Ceramic Peony Diffuser Workshop

Mud and Mocktails: Ceramic Peony Diffusers in the HCOA Studio

Join Xochiyollotl (SO-chi-yo-LOH-tl) this Peony Celebration to create your own ceramic Peony Diffuser while enjoying some Brazilian Limeade! Participants will create one (or two) peony flower using colored clays (orange, pink, or lavender). Once fired, use to diffuse your favorite essential oils in your home or car.

Beginner friendly, all supplies included, open to ages 12 and up.

Saturday, July 18th from 2-4pm in the HCOA Studio