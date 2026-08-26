Mud & Mocktails: Ceramic Altar Workshop at Homer Council on the Arts

Join artist xochiyollotl to create your own ceramic altar or trinket shelf while enjoying an apple fizz mocktail and light bites!

Participants can choose from a variety of patterns or design their own small altar for your wall or bookshelf. Altars can be any shape with a biggest measurement being 7 inches in width and height and up to 3 inches in depth. Once your Altar is constructed, there will be a 30 minute snack break to allow the clay to dry before painting them with underglazes.

Beginner friendly.

All supplies included.

Open to ages 14 and up.

Saturday 19th from 2-5:30pm

Downstairs in the HCOA Studio