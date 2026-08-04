Mud & Mocktails: Berry Baskets with Xochitl

Join Xochitl [SO-chi] to create your own ceramic Berry Basket while enjoying some Strawberry Ginger Spritz and light bites!

Participants will use a pattern to create either a square or rectangle berry basket, and then paint them using underglazes.

Beginner friendly, all supplies included, open to ages 14 and up.

Saturday, August 15th from 2-5:30pm in the HCOA Studio

$75 HCOA Members/ $80 General