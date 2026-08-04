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Mud & Mocktails: Berry Baskets with Xochitl

Mud & Mocktails: Berry Baskets with Xochitl

Join Xochitl [SO-chi] to create your own ceramic Berry Basket while enjoying some Strawberry Ginger Spritz and light bites!

Participants will use a pattern to create either a square or rectangle berry basket, and then paint them using underglazes.

Beginner friendly, all supplies included, open to ages 14 and up.

Saturday, August 15th from 2-5:30pm in the HCOA Studio

$75 HCOA Members/ $80 General

Homer Council on the Arts
$75 HCOA Members/ $80 Genera
02:00 PM - 05:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org