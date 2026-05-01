Monday Reading of the Faculty of the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Monday Reading of the Faculty of the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Free and open to the public reading by faculty members of the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference: Bathsheba Demuth (nonfiction), Donika Kelly (poet), Hanna Pylväinen (fiction), Peggy Shumaker (poet), Diane Wilson (fiction and nonfiction). Books will be available for purchase and signing.
Kachemak Bay Campus
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu