Mobile Bat Survey
Mobile Bat Survey
Ride along with us as we conduct a mobile acoustic survey to listen for little brown bats in the Homer area! Learn more about bats and the ongoing study being conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan!
Wynn Nature Center
11:00 PM - 12:30 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Alaskan Coastal
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
Wynn Nature Center
Mile 1.5 East Skyline Dr.Homer,, Alaska 99603
9072356667
info@akcoastalstudies.org