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Mobile Bat Survey

Mobile Bat Survey

Ride along with us as we conduct a mobile acoustic survey to listen for little brown bats in the Homer area! Learn more about bats and the ongoing study being conducted in partnership with the University of Michigan!

Wynn Nature Center
11:00 PM - 12:30 AM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Center for Alaskan Coastal
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
http://www.akcoastalstudies.org
Wynn Nature Center
Mile 1.5 East Skyline Dr.
Homer,, Alaska 99603
9072356667
info@akcoastalstudies.org
akcoastalstudies.org