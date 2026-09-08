Mental Health First Aid for Older Adults is designed to take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems experienced by adults over 65.

We know direct care staff as well as spouses, partners or other family members do the majority of caregiving for older adults. As a caregiver, the training can help in the recognition of depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts or gestures, as well as the role that substance abuse plays in the mental health of a loved one.

This course aims to improve our understanding of various disorders and provide an action plan to teach us to safely and responsibly identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder while distinguishing these signs from typical aging.

Registration fees for these trainings have been covered by the Alaska Statewide Dementia Training Project. Catered lunch will be provided each day.

Questions about this training? Please contact Jill Ramsey at jdramsey2@alaska.edu.