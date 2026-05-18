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Meander to Mustang: A photographic journey into Nepal's remote areas

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Meander to Mustang: A photographic journey into Nepal's remote areas

On Thursday, May 21, 6 to 7 PM, Friends of the Homer Library host a slideshow presentation by Homer photographers Taz Tally and Christina Whiting sharing images and stories from their 2025 trek into Nepal's remote Mustang area.

Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Library
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library