Meander to Mustang: A photographic journey into Nepal's remote areas
Meander to Mustang: A photographic journey into Nepal's remote areas
On Thursday, May 21, 6 to 7 PM, Friends of the Homer Library host a slideshow presentation by Homer photographers Taz Tally and Christina Whiting sharing images and stories from their 2025 trek into Nepal's remote Mustang area.
Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Homer Library
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel AveHomer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us