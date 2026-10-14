Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber), "Alaska AIR" Residency and Exhibit

Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber) is Artist in Residence at Bunnell Arts from November 3- 29, 2026. Her accompanying exhibit opens on Friday, November 6 from 5-7pm with an artist talk at 6pm, alongside artist Rae Diamond. While in residence, she will offer workshops on meditative embroidery and mask-making.

Artist Statement - Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber) interweaves mask-making, fiber techniques, and storytelling to create immersive, character-driven worlds that blur ritual, adornment, and identity. “Using fiber techniques and found materials, I create sculptural masks as vessels for memory and possibility. Influenced by my upbringing in an immigrant household shaped by reuse and resourcefulness, I often work with discarded and repurposed materials, drawing attention to their overlooked possibilities. Through world-building, I explore the tension between imagined lives and the forces that shape them.”

Bunnell Street Arts Center's "Alaska AIR" Residency Program is made possible with support from the National Endowment for the Arts, and Bunnell members and donors to the 2025 Alaska AIR fundraising campaign.

Bunnell Street Arts Center's mission is to spark artistic inquiry, innovation and equity to strengthen the physical, social and economic fabric of Alaskan.