Maske Maiden (Sylvia Schieber) is Artist in Residence at Bunnell Arts from November 3- 29, 2026. Her accompanying exhibit opens on Friday, November 6 from 5-7pm with an artist talk at 6pm, alongside artist Rae Diamond. While in residence, she will offer workshops on meditative embroidery and mask-making.

Maske Construction and Storytelling, Saturdays, November 21 & 28, 1-4 pm. Register online, $30 - $50 sliding scale. Limit 10 participants.

Expands stitched explorations into sculptural and narrative forms. Participants will transform their textile elements into masks using fiber, found materials, and personal symbolism. Throughout the program, teaching will be responsive rather than prescriptive, prioritizing experimentation and process over a predetermined outcome. Participants will be encouraged to follow their own ideas, learn through trial and error, and approach making as a space for reflection, play, and discovery

