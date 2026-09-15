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Mary Jacobs Author Talk

Mary Jacobs Author Talk

Meet boat captain and author Mary Jacobs at the library as she discusses her new book "She Takes the Helm: Lessons in Grit from Alaska’s Fishing Grounds." The memoir chronicles her journey from cannery worker to captain of an all-female Alaskan fishing crew.

Drawn to Alaska in search of adventure, Jacobs discovered a passion for life on the water after taking a job aboard a fishing vessel. Determined to command her own boat despite repeated setbacks and barriers, she steadily built her skills and experience while raising a family and working some of Alaska's most demanding fisheries.

"She Takes the Helm" recounts the challenges, dangers and rewards of commercial fishing while offering a firsthand account of breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male profession.

Books available during the event through the Homer Bookstore with book signing following the talk.

Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library