Mary Jacobs Author Talk

Meet boat captain and author Mary Jacobs at the library as she discusses her new book "She Takes the Helm: Lessons in Grit from Alaska’s Fishing Grounds." The memoir chronicles her journey from cannery worker to captain of an all-female Alaskan fishing crew.

Drawn to Alaska in search of adventure, Jacobs discovered a passion for life on the water after taking a job aboard a fishing vessel. Determined to command her own boat despite repeated setbacks and barriers, she steadily built her skills and experience while raising a family and working some of Alaska's most demanding fisheries.

"She Takes the Helm" recounts the challenges, dangers and rewards of commercial fishing while offering a firsthand account of breaking gender barriers in a traditionally male profession.

Books available during the event through the Homer Bookstore with book signing following the talk.