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Marine Mammal Osteology Lab

Marine Mammal Osteology Lab

Become a bone detective and discover what skeletons can
tell us about the marine mammals of Alaska! Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be hosting a marine mammal osteology discovery lab in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula College. Displays will feature marine mammal bones, skulls, and pelts. Event is free and open to explorers of all ages. Explore this interactive lab on September 26th from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime
Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center
https://www.fws.gov/refuge/alaska-maritime