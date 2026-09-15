Marine Mammal Osteology Lab

Become a bone detective and discover what skeletons can

tell us about the marine mammals of Alaska! Alaska Maritime National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center will be hosting a marine mammal osteology discovery lab in partnership with the Kenai Peninsula College. Displays will feature marine mammal bones, skulls, and pelts. Event is free and open to explorers of all ages. Explore this interactive lab on September 26th from 1 pm to 4 pm.