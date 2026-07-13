Low Tide Guided Tide Pooling at Pier One Beach
Low Tide Guided Tide Pooling at Pier One Beach
Join us for a special -4.8 ft low tide! Great chance to see sea stars, anemone, sand dollars, and urchins!
Meet us at our yurt on the spit at 8:30am, then head down to Pier on Beach with a naturalist to hear all about the curious creatures you can see at low tide!
$15 Adults, $5 Children. Waterproof shoes highly recommended.
Please register in advance:
https://akcoastalstudies.org/events/july-tide-pooling-lowtide
CACS Yurt on the Spit
$5-$15
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Center for Alaskan Coastal
+1 (907) 235-6667
info@coastalstudies.org
Artist Group Info
beth@akcoastalstudies.org