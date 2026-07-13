Low Tide Guided Tide Pooling at Pier One Beach

Join us for a special -4.8 ft low tide! Great chance to see sea stars, anemone, sand dollars, and urchins!

Meet us at our yurt on the spit at 8:30am, then head down to Pier on Beach with a naturalist to hear all about the curious creatures you can see at low tide!

$15 Adults, $5 Children. Waterproof shoes highly recommended.

Please register in advance:

https://akcoastalstudies.org/events/july-tide-pooling-lowtide