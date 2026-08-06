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Live reading by August Storyknife writers in residence

Live reading by August Storyknife writers in residence

August Storyknife writers in residence Rhoni Blankenthorn, Emmy Her Many Horses, Casandra Lopéz, Minnie Phan, and Mistee St. Clair will read from their work, prose and poetry. For more information about the writers see: https://storyknife.org/opportunities-to-hear-the-august-writers-read/

Grace Ridge Brewing
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 25 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Storyknife Writers Retreat
9074911001
ehollowell@storyknife.org
http://www.storyknife.org

Artist Group Info

ehollowell@storyknife.org
Grace Ridge Brewing