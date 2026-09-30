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LifeLab Afterschool

LifeLab Afterschool

Life Lab Afterschool

Starting Wednesday, October 7, 3-5 pm

An 11 week hands-on, creative afterschool sessions exploring health, anatomy, feelings, and growing up in community and relations.

The Program is completely FREE
For 5th and 6th graders (ages 10–12)

For more information visit

Kachemak Bay Family Planning Education Space
Every 11 weeks through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic
9072353436
info@kbfpc.org
https://kbfpc.org/
Kachemak Bay Family Planning Education Space
3959 Ben Walters Lane
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-3436
info@kbfpc.org
https://kbfpc-teenhealth.org/