LifeLab Afterschool
LifeLab Afterschool
Life Lab Afterschool
Starting Wednesday, October 7, 3-5 pm
An 11 week hands-on, creative afterschool sessions exploring health, anatomy, feelings, and growing up in community and relations.
The Program is completely FREE
For 5th and 6th graders (ages 10–12)
For more information visit
Kachemak Bay Family Planning Education Space
Every 11 weeks through Dec 16, 2026.
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Family Planning Clinic
9072353436
info@kbfpc.org
Kachemak Bay Family Planning Education Space
3959 Ben Walters LaneHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-3436
info@kbfpc.org