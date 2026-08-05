Last Week to Register for Homeschool Ceramics Series!

August- September Homeschool Session's on Monday and Wednesday with Ella Blanton-Yourkowski

Grade K-2 Homeschool Ceramics: 10am-11am starting on August 24th

Grade 3-6 Homeschool Ceramics: 11:30am-1pm starting on August 24th

Grade 7-12 Homeschool Ceramics: 1:30-3:30pm starting on August 24th

In these 10-session courses over 6 weeks, students will explore making functional and decorative ceramics using coil, pinch, and slab hand building methods. They’ll learn about the stages that clay goes through – from wet, to leather-hard, to bone-dry and about the hand-tools used for trimming, shaping and creating texture on pots. After pieces are bisque fired students will have a variety of glazes to decorate their creations. All glazes are food safe. Class fee includes clay, glaze, tools, and all firings.

Scholarships available.

Possible Projects Include:

Bird Feeder, Bird House, Relief Artwork, Cup/Mug, Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Ocarina, and more!

Session Dates:

Classes on August 24th, 26th, 31st, September 2nd, 7th, 9th, 14th and 16th

No Classes September 21st or 23rd ( Bisque Fire Week)

Last Classes on September 28th and 30th(Glazing Week)

