© 2026 KBBI
AM 890 Homer, 88.1 FM Seward, and KBBI.org: Serving the Kenai Peninsula
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Last Week to Register for Homeschool Ceramics Series!

Last Week to Register for Homeschool Ceramics Series!

August- September Homeschool Session's on Monday and Wednesday with Ella Blanton-Yourkowski

Grade K-2 Homeschool Ceramics: 10am-11am starting on August 24th
Grade 3-6 Homeschool Ceramics: 11:30am-1pm starting on August 24th
Grade 7-12 Homeschool Ceramics: 1:30-3:30pm starting on August 24th

In these 10-session courses over 6 weeks, students will explore making functional and decorative ceramics using coil, pinch, and slab hand building methods. They’ll learn about the stages that clay goes through – from wet, to leather-hard, to bone-dry and about the hand-tools used for trimming, shaping and creating texture on pots. After pieces are bisque fired students will have a variety of glazes to decorate their creations. All glazes are food safe. Class fee includes clay, glaze, tools, and all firings.

Scholarships available.

Possible Projects Include:

Bird Feeder, Bird House, Relief Artwork, Cup/Mug, Tic-Tac-Toe Board, Ocarina, and more!

Session Dates:

Classes on August 24th, 26th, 31st, September 2nd, 7th, 9th, 14th and 16th

No Classes September 21st or 23rd ( Bisque Fire Week)

Last Classes on September 28th and 30th(Glazing Week)

Homer Council on the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org