Last Week to Register for Afterschool Ceramics!

Ceramics Afterschool Session on Tuesdays and Thursdays with Ella Blanton-Yourkowski

Kindergarten- 2nd Grade from 3:15-4:15pm

3rd-6th Grade from 4:30-6pm

In these 10-session courses over 6 weeks, students will explore making functional and decorative ceramics using coil, pinch, and slab hand building methods. They’ll learn about the stages that clay goes through – from wet, to leather-hard, to bone-dry and about the hand-tools used for trimming, shaping and creating texture on pots. After pieces are bisque fired students will have a variety of glazes to decorate their creations. All glazes are food safe. Class fee includes clay, glaze, tools, and all firings.

Scholarships available.

Session Dates:

Classes on August 25th, 27th, September 1st, 3rd, 8th, 10th, 15th and 17th

No Classes September 22nd and 24th ( Bisque Fire Week)

Last Classes on September 29th and October 1st (Glazing Week)