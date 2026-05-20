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Last Chance to Nominate artists for HCOA Art Awards!

Last Chance to Nominate artists for HCOA Art Awards!

It's the last few days to get your nominations in for the 2026 Homer Council on the Arts Art Awards!

Homer Council on the Arts confers its Arts Awards annually to individuals and businesses who have contributed significantly to the arts in our community.

Submission are due by 5pm on Friday, July 10th

You may submit forms online or by mail or in person to HCOA at 355 West Pioneer Ave. Homer, AK 99603.

Winners will be announced at the HCOA Annual Meeting on Saturday July 25th. Please join us to honor the Arts Awards recipients!

Homer Council on the Arts
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 10, 2026.

Event Supported By

Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
www.homerart.org