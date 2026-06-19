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Knights of Columbus Tailgate Sale

Knights of Columbus Tailgate Sale

The Knights of Columbus, St John the Baptist Catholic Church/Our Lady of the Seas Council, is having a Tailgate Sale on June 20, 2026, from 10:00 to 3:00 at the church parking lot at 255 Ohlson Lane, Homer. 100% of your donation to Knights of Columbus Charities goes to aid those we serve. The local council annually participates in local food pantries, winter Coats for Kids, Special Olympics Alaska, and Water’s Edge. In addition, they participated in western Alaska disaster relief after Typhoon Halong. Items for sale include Honda snowblower, Honda lawn mower, treadmill, Tomatsu 3.5 hp outboard, assortment of knives, 1000 lumens light, new dehumidifier, 2 sets of tires, kayak, assorted baked goods, raffle tickets, and other large and small items.

St John the Baptist Catholic Church
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

KOC St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
623-680-2705
nadaandrous@gmail.com
St John the Baptist Catholic Church
255 Ohlson Lane
Homer, Alaska 99603