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Kim Cross Author Talk

Kim Cross Author Talk

Join Kim Cross at the library as she gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her New York Times best-selling book, "What Stands in a Storm." Critically acclaimed as "The Perfect Storm on land," the book provides a narrative nonfiction account of the biggest tornado outbreak in recorded history, a superstorm that unleashed 349 tornadoes on 21 states from Texas to New York.

Cross's immersive reporting and dramatic storytelling catapult you to the center of the storm, where thousands of ordinary people witnessed the sky falling around them. Yet from the disaster rises a redemptive message that's just as real: in times of trouble, the things that tear our world apart reveal what holds us together.

What Stands in a Storm won the Fitzgerald Museum Literary Prize for Excellence in Writing and the American Society of Journalists and Authors nonfiction book award. It has been selected for two community-wide reading programs and is taught in high schools and colleges in at least five states.

Homer Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Homer Public Library
907-435-3195
info@friendshomerlibrary.org
friendsofthehomerpubliclibrary.wildapricot.org/
Homer Public Library
500 Hazel Ave
Homer, Alaska 99603
(907) 235-3180
circ@ci.homer.ak.us
https://www.cityofhomer-ak.gov/library