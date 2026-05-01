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Keynote Reading by Poet Jane Hirshfield with the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference

Keynote Reading by Poet Jane Hirshfield with the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference

Please join us for a free reading by award-winning poet Jane Hirshfield, author of ten books of poetry, two books of essays and numerous translations. She is the co-founder of Poets for Science. Books available for purchase and signing after the event.

Mariner Theater at Homer High School
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
https://writersconf.kpc.alaska.edu/
Mariner Theater at Homer High School
600 Fairview Avenue
Homer, Alaska 99603