Keynote Reading by Poet Jane Hirshfield with the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Keynote Reading by Poet Jane Hirshfield with the Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Please join us for a free reading by award-winning poet Jane Hirshfield, author of ten books of poetry, two books of essays and numerous translations. She is the co-founder of Poets for Science. Books available for purchase and signing after the event.
Mariner Theater at Homer High School
08:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay Writers' Conference
Mariner Theater at Homer High School
600 Fairview AvenueHomer, Alaska 99603