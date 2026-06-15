KBNERR Community Crab Monitoring on the Spit, Friday June 19th at Noon
KBNERR Community Crab Monitoring on the Spit, Friday June 19th at Noon
Join Kachemak Bay Research Reserve staff, along with community members to conducted crab monitoring on the Homer Spit. We will be checking crab traps and searching for signs of the invasive European green crab. This is a family friendly educational event. Wear waterproof boots and warm clothing. Meet at the Pier One Water Trail Pavilion.
Kachemak Bay Research Reserve
12:09 PM - 01:09 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve
907-299-4370
ieharrald@alaska.edu
Artist Group Info
ieharrald@alaska.edu
Kachemak Bay Research Reserve
2181 Kachemak DrHomer , Alaska 99603