KBNERR COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING
KBNERR COMMUNITY COUNCIL MEETING
This is an invitation to the public to attend the next community council meeting scheduled for September 11th, 2026 from 12:30pm-3pm at the UAA Kachemak Bay Campus in room 202.
KBNERR Community Council supports the Reserve’s research, education and training programs by providing an organized structure for dialogue and recommendations between staff and community members interested in natural science research and education.
Kachemak Bay Campus
12:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Kachemak Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve (KBNERR)
907-235-4799
Artist Group Info
nnpierson@alaska.edu
Kachemak Bay Campus
533 E. Pioneer Ave.,Homer, Alaska 99603
9072351674
jmburnham@alaska.edu