Kathy Morton, A Life Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery

Kathy Morton: A Life Retrospective is on display in the HCOA Gallery now through August 29th

This retrospective is a sampling of the works of long-time resident, Kathy Morton (1954-2025). This exhibit conveys not only the evolution of time, but also a journey from life in New England to the wilderness of western Alaska and, finally, to the beautiful coastal town of Homer.

HCOA Gallery Hours:

Tuesday - 1 to 5 pm

Wednesday - 1 to 5 pm

Thursday - 1 to 5 pm

Friday - 1 to 6 pm

Saturday - 1 to 6 pm