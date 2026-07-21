Kathy Morton, A Life Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery
Kathy Morton, A Life Retrospective in the HCOA Gallery
Kathy Morton: A Life Retrospective is on display in the HCOA Gallery now through August 29th
This retrospective is a sampling of the works of long-time resident, Kathy Morton (1954-2025). This exhibit conveys not only the evolution of time, but also a journey from life in New England to the wilderness of western Alaska and, finally, to the beautiful coastal town of Homer.
HCOA Gallery Hours:
Tuesday - 1 to 5 pm
Wednesday - 1 to 5 pm
Thursday - 1 to 5 pm
Friday - 1 to 6 pm
Saturday - 1 to 6 pm
Homer Council on the Arts
Every week through Aug 29, 2026.
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Tuesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 01:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Saturday: 01:00 PM - 06:00 PM
Event Supported By
Homer Council on the Arts
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org
Homer Council on the Arts
355 W. Pioneer AveHomer, Alaska 99603
907-235-4288
hcoa@homerart.org